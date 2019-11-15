5167 Glenn Dale Woods Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Magnificent 5 BR/3.5 BA Single Family in Glendale. Step into the living room with a working gas fireplace. Separate formal dining, morning room, and a den/office. There is a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, island breakfast bar, and pantry closet. Upstairs there is a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and master bath. There are three additional bedrooms that have access to a updated half hall bath as well as a full bath. The lower level of the home has a separate gym, theatre, and additional living room space. Enjoy the convenience of an additional full bath as well. Spacious deck and patio opens into a landscaped backyard that backs into the woods.



-Close to Marietta Manor Historical Site

-Close to DC, I-495, Rt. 450 and Rt. 301

-Close to dining and shopping



Small Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Richard at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.527.7777 or email rtetteh@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5177382)