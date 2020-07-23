Apartment List
95 Apartments for rent in Glenn Dale, MD with garages

Glenn Dale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
7610 Hubble Drive - 1
7610 Hubble Drive, Glenn Dale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3044 sqft
WOW! Live a model home life in this gorgeous NV Ryan end unit. Main level wide open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Glenn Dale

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
12211 QUADRILLE LANE
12211 Quadrille Lane, Bowie, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2656 sqft
WOW! Check out ALL THE UPGRADES! Beautifully redone bathrooms! Kitchen with tasteful granite counters and stainless steel appliances. This is a five bedroom home with four bathrooms! Finished basement! Nice deck off breakfast area.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
10634 HEATHER GLEN WAY
10634 Heather Glen Way, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1936 sqft
Beautiful Town-Home in Bowie!! Open floor plan with 13 foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances. granite counters, washer/dryer, crown molding, sitting room in master bedroom, beautiful deck, hardwood floors, 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Glenn Dale
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
25 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,424
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
$
14 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:05 AM
21 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,779
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,824
1410 sqft
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,599
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
17 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
9 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,604
1382 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
5 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,654
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
6 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,581
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
9 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
3937 Ettrick Court
3937 Ettrick Court, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1620 sqft
Centrally located WITH a garage! This Prime Location condo in the heart of Bowie will check all of your Must-Haves! The large family room, flooded with light from the windows, balcony, and skylights is perfect for entertaining friends and family, or

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
1710 PINECONE COURT
1710 Pine Cone Court, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1416 sqft
Nice 3 level end unit garage townhouse in a great community, Huge deck off kitchen, Walk-out basement to a fenced yard, Master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub and shower. Close to Beltway, Metro, Schools, and Shopping.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
3827 EAVES LN #148
3827 Eaves Lane, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! SHOW VERY WELL!! REALLY A MUST SEE!! WELL KEPT, BEAUTIFUL 2 MASTER BEDROOMS 2 MASTER BATHROOMS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FIRE PLACE, GARAGE, 1ST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM/BATH, LOFT, WASHER & DRYER, SWIMMING POOL,CLOSE TO

1 of 28

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
4416 OCKFORD LANE
4416 Ockford Lane, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1512 sqft
Lovely Cape Cod in sought after Overbrook Community. One car garage, spacious eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate laundry room, 2 bedrooms and full bath on the main level. Upper level with 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath.

1 of 10

Last updated August 22 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
2811 BERRYWOOD LANE
2811 Berrywood Lane, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1414 sqft
Modern townhome features 3-bdrm, 2full & 2-1/2 ba, 1-car garage. Has nice large master suite with soaking tub. Tile and hardwood floors gorgeous Deck and patio for entertaining or just relaxing.
Results within 10 miles of Glenn Dale
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
20 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,287
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
19 Units Available
Maryland City
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,223
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1198 sqft
Boasting granite kitchen counters and spacious floor plans, Tall Oaks offers easy access to the I-95, perfect for those wanting to commute to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas. Onsite cafe and internet access.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
18 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,418
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
29 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,685
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
45 Units Available
Maryland City
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,450
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
1255 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,631
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
City Guide for Glenn Dale, MD

"Got Game? Welcome to an Extraordinary Golf Experience!" Troy Beck Gold Academy on Glenn Dale's Golf Club

You'll find many things in Glenn Dale, Maryland, but super cheap places to rent is not likely going to be one of them. With a population of 13,466, a rich and colorful history, and a fairly high cost of living, this city is known for it's manicured lawns and expensive rental properties and its one-of-a-kind friendly community. Don't let the prices scare you off from this unique little town of Maryland. Once you see everything Glenn Dale has to offer, like beautiful scenery and privacy, as well as the maintained city areas, money won't even be an issue. And even though the average rental rate for an apartment home is fairly expensive, don't worry, we've got you covered Now lets see if we can find you the perfect Glenn Dale apartment rental. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Glenn Dale, MD

Glenn Dale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

