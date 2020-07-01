/
3 bedroom apartments
227 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glenn Dale, MD
6005 HILLMEADE ROAD
6005 Hillmeade Road, Glenn Dale, MD
Updated baths with dated vanities & lighting. kitchen with newer counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Newer HVAC. Off street parking and carport. Screened porch off main living area.
10010 DORSEY LANE
10010 Dorsey Lane, Glenn Dale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2500 sqft
Brick Front McPherson Model Townhome ~ only 9 months old! Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen to include 10 ft island, all the bells and whistles for the cook in you! Conveniently located nook off the kitchen for your mini office~large spacious dining area
7610 Hubble Drive - 1
7610 Hubble Drive, Glenn Dale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7610 Hubble Drive - 1 in Glenn Dale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Glenn Dale
Woodland Landing
10023 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,941
1192 sqft
A beautiful community on a well-maintained property. Onsite playground, community room and pool. Newer fitness center. Near the waterfront. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer separate dining rooms and large closets.
5904 Grenfell Loop
5904 Grenfell Loop, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath Townhouse - Bowie, MD - Property Id: 4328 Lovely spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath townhouse at 5904 Grenfell Loop Bowie, MD (Highbridge Park Community) • The most unique townhouse you will ever see - 5 levels -
5603 OLIVIA COURT
5603 Olivia Court, Bowie, MD
Stunning spacious home: 2-story foyer & living room. 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath. Kitchen: 42" cab, Granite, island, back splash, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, Hardwood floors. Crown/Chair Rail Molding in formal dining. Library/playroom w/atrium door.
11297 RAGING BROOK DRIVE
11297 Raging Brook Drive, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1893 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Bowie! Freshly painted throughout! Master Suite on top floor with Fireplace and Balcony! Family room AND Living room with 2nd Fireplace at Front of house.
5506 WILLOW GROVE COURT
5506 Willow Grove Court, Fairwood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
5812 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED BASEMENT WITH FULL KITCHEN AND 1.5 BATH. BASEMENT IS ABOUT 2000 SQUARE FEET. 1 MASTER BEDROOM WITH 2 OTHER ROOMS WITH NO DOORS. HUGE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS.
13210 GLOBAL STREET
13210 Global Street, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2710 sqft
LARGE BASEMENT RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH BASEMENT FOR RENT. Just starting life with no furniture and want to live well? Check out this fully furnished 3 bedroom 1 full Jacuzzi bathtub basement in Bowie, MD.
Results within 5 miles of Glenn Dale
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,977
957 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
The Villages at Montpelier
11686 S Laurel Dr, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1108 sqft
Residents have the option of enjoying nearby South Laurel Neighborhood Park or simply sitting poolside. Other community amenities include a media room, courtyard and playground. The furnished units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets.
Northampton
67 Harry S Truman Dr, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1196 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated units have maple cabinets, high-end kitchens, and two-tone paint. Reserved parking, outdoor living space, and manicured greens in this pet-friendly community close to the Metro and shopping.
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1232 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1255 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1134 sqft
Located in the heart of Laurel, MD, the units available at the Evergreens are affordable, chock full of amenities, pet-friendly and come equipped with an award-winning management team.
East Riverdale
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,279
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1093 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,677
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1618 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,824
1410 sqft
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
