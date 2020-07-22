196 Apartments for rent in Glenn Dale, MD with washer-dryers

Apartment List
1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
6305 WOOD POINTE DRIVE
6305 Wood Pointe Drive, Glenn Dale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2580 sqft
Don't MISS this beautiful, 1 bedroom Master Suite rental in a private home in the beautiful community of Wood Pointe! This spacious, grand suite comes furnished with a queen size bed, bedroom furniture, sitting area furniture.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
6005 HILLMEADE ROAD
6005 Hillmeade Road, Glenn Dale, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2084 sqft
Updated baths with dated vanities & lighting. kitchen with newer counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Newer HVAC. Off street parking and carport. Screened porch off main living area.
Results within 1 mile of Glenn Dale

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
12211 QUADRILLE LANE
12211 Quadrille Lane, Bowie, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2656 sqft
WOW! Check out ALL THE UPGRADES! Beautifully redone bathrooms! Kitchen with tasteful granite counters and stainless steel appliances. This is a five bedroom home with four bathrooms! Finished basement! Nice deck off breakfast area.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
4747 RIVER VALLEY WAY
4747 River Valley Way, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1868 sqft
All New 3 bedroom 2 .5 Bath large townhome with Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, all new flooring , paint, new master bathroom, and much more.....Apply today ...this home is currently being remodeled but can be shown....

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
10634 HEATHER GLEN WAY
10634 Heather Glen Way, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1936 sqft
Beautiful Town-Home in Bowie!! Open floor plan with 13 foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances. granite counters, washer/dryer, crown molding, sitting room in master bedroom, beautiful deck, hardwood floors, 2 car garage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 3 at 02:41 PM
1 Unit Available
11297 RAGING BROOK DRIVE
11297 Raging Brook Drive, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1893 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Bowie! Freshly painted throughout! Master Suite on top floor with Fireplace and Balcony! Family room AND Living room with 2nd Fireplace at Front of house.
Results within 5 miles of Glenn Dale
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
3 Units Available
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,807
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Laurel, MD, the units available at the Evergreens are affordable, chock full of amenities, pet-friendly and come equipped with an award-winning management team.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:14 PM
8 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,654
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
6 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,581
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
9 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:07 PM
25 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
10 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:18 PM
22 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,779
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1410 sqft
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
9 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,599
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
13 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
18 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 03:36 PM
9 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 12:18 PM
10 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
7806 Hanover Pkwy 201
7806 Hanover Parkway, Greenbelt, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1420 sqft
Spacious Greenbriar Condo - Property Id: 299878 Spacious 3 bdrm 2 full bath condo in the greenbelt area. NEWLY RENOVATED!! New floors, new bathtubs, new carpet and paint.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
919 Lake Shore Dr
919 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Arbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Greater Landover
7514 Hawthorne St - #5
7514 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
7514 Hawthorne St - #5 - Nicely upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bath top floor apartment. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters in kitchen. Hardwood in main living area, tile in kitchen and bath. Washer/dryer in unit. Tenant pays gas and electric.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Greater Landover
6924 Hawthorne St
6924 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
748 sqft
Please click here to apply This charming END UNIT 3 bedrooms / 1.5 bathroom townhome features beautiful wood floors downstairs, carpeted floors upstairs, three bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
6932 HANOVER PARKWAY
6932 Hanover Parkway, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
825 sqft
Spacious one bedroom condo rental in the heart of Greenbelt ready for immediate move-in. Features include wall-to-wall carpeting, washer and dryer. A bright living space opens to a beautiful patio. All utilities included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Glenn Dale, MD

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Glenn Dale offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Glenn Dale. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Glenn Dale can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

