386 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glen Burnie, MD

South Gate
7 Units Available
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
Ferndale
9 Units Available
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
927 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
South Gate
64 Units Available
Chesapeake Glen
8034 Greenleaf Ter, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
913 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to Baltimore Washington Airport, I-97, I-695 and Route 100. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community features gym, maintenance, pool and tennis.
Glen Burnie
2 Units Available
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
950 sqft
Recently renovated units with air conditioning and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community. Restaurants within walking distance. Easy access to I-97; a great option for commuters to Baltimore or Annapolis.
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
763 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
South Gate
7 Units Available
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
888 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
836 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
19 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Gate
31 Units Available
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1250 sqft
Enjoy Living Large in Anne Arundel County's Best Apartments! Gracious, spacious and well designed The Islands of Fox Chase is that rare rental opportunity that sacrifices nothing in the way of comfort and class.
South Gate
10 Units Available
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
985 sqft
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.
South Gate
27 Units Available
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Glen Burnie
7 Units Available
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
893 sqft
Glamorous Glen Burnie homes, close to major local employers like Southwest Airlines and Under Armour. Residents can relax by the private pier or take a dip in the swimming pool. Suites come with gas appliances.
Glen Burnie
10 Units Available
Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
826 sqft
Colonial Square Apartments are conveniently located just off Route 100 and I-97, yet have a genuine homey, community feel. Tall columns and meticulous landscaping add to the majestic ambiance you will be proud to call your home.
Glen Burnie
13 Units Available
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
801 sqft
Oakridge Manor Apartments is a close-knit community just off Rt. 2 in Glen Burnie. Everyone loves the large gazebo in this meticulously maintained community, adding a special Mayberry feel to this neighborhood.
South Gate
2 Units Available
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
730 sqft
Stage Coach Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97.
South Gate
2 Units Available
Olde Stage
7669 Marcin Drive #G, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
730 sqft
Olde Stage Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97.
Ferndale
30 Units Available
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
886 sqft
The Regency Club in Glen Burnie, MD, enjoys proximity to Annapolis and the commuter-friendly Route 2 and I-97. Apartments are spacious and come with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Amenities include lobby, courtyard, and clubhouse.
South Gate
3 Units Available
Severn Square
7669 Marcin Drive #G, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
678 sqft
Convenience, convenience, convenience! At Severn Square Apartments, each apartment offers your own washer and dryer! Severn Square features balconies and patios for outdoor living, and covered entryways to protect you from unseasonable weather.
South Gate
Contact for Availability
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1067 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Glen Burnie
4 Units Available
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Welcome to The Villages at Marley Station, a beautiful residential community located in Glen Burnie, MD.
South Gate
1 Unit Available
Rainbow View
7906 Silent Shadow Court, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studio, one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent. With over 7 different floor plans to choose from, you will find the apartment that is the right fit.

Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
188 MOUNTAIN ROAD
188 Mountain Road, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
MAIN LEVEL APARTMENT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME. 2 BEDROOMS, 1 AND 1,/2 BATHS. SEPARATE AREA FOR DINING TABLE OR OFFICE. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS. NEW APPLIANCES. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. NEW FLOORING. NEW BATHROOMS.

South Gate
1 Unit Available
600 HARPERS MILL ROAD
600 Harpers Mill Road, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
941 sqft
Time to sit back and relax, you have found your perfect new home in Millersville, Maryland! We are just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore which allows us to be in the heart of just about everything.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Burnie
Brooklyn Park
20 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
977 sqft
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.

June 2020 Glen Burnie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glen Burnie Rent Report. Glen Burnie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glen Burnie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Glen Burnie rents increased over the past month

Glen Burnie rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glen Burnie stand at $1,225 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,536 for a two-bedroom. Glen Burnie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glen Burnie, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Glen Burnie

    As rents have increased moderately in Glen Burnie, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Glen Burnie is less affordable for renters.

    • Glen Burnie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,536 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% increase in Glen Burnie.
    • While Glen Burnie's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Glen Burnie than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Glen Burnie is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

