Last updated May 15 2020 at 10:28 AM

2412 ROSECROFT CT

2412 Rosecroft Court · No Longer Available
Location

2412 Rosecroft Court, Glassmanor, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy this Very Nicely Maintained End-unit with 2 Master bedroom with private bathrooms and powder bathroom on main level. Fully available for occupancy. Shows Well with open floor plan ~Newly installed Carpet ~ Lots of Natural lighting. Washer and dryer in the unit. Cozy Fenced-in Back Yard for Entertaining off the kitchen, great for cook-outs for Family and Friends Gathering. Two parking space and visitors pass. Home is located just a few miles from the MGM/National Harbor, Beltway and many of the areas Military Bases (Joint Base Andrews, Boling, and Fort Belvoir). No Pets, Veterans are encouraged to apply. Convenient to public transportation~. Welcome Home in 2020 please submit online application Longandfoster.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 ROSECROFT CT have any available units?
2412 ROSECROFT CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassmanor, MD.
Is 2412 ROSECROFT CT currently offering any rent specials?
2412 ROSECROFT CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 ROSECROFT CT pet-friendly?
No, 2412 ROSECROFT CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassmanor.
Does 2412 ROSECROFT CT offer parking?
Yes, 2412 ROSECROFT CT offers parking.
Does 2412 ROSECROFT CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2412 ROSECROFT CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 ROSECROFT CT have a pool?
No, 2412 ROSECROFT CT does not have a pool.
Does 2412 ROSECROFT CT have accessible units?
No, 2412 ROSECROFT CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 ROSECROFT CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 ROSECROFT CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 ROSECROFT CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 ROSECROFT CT does not have units with air conditioning.

