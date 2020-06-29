2412 ROSECROFT CT

Amenities

in unit laundry parking carpet

Enjoy this Very Nicely Maintained End-unit with 2 Master bedroom with private bathrooms and powder bathroom on main level. Fully available for occupancy. Shows Well with open floor plan ~Newly installed Carpet ~ Lots of Natural lighting. Washer and dryer in the unit. Cozy Fenced-in Back Yard for Entertaining off the kitchen, great for cook-outs for Family and Friends Gathering. Two parking space and visitors pass. Home is located just a few miles from the MGM/National Harbor, Beltway and many of the areas Military Bases (Joint Base Andrews, Boling, and Fort Belvoir). No Pets, Veterans are encouraged to apply. Convenient to public transportation~. Welcome Home in 2020 please submit online application Longandfoster.com