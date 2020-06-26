8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687

Amenities

Spacious and Sun-drenched 3 BDRM + 2.5 BA TH in excellent condition. New carpet and New paint in the last year! Large Master Suite w his&her walk-in closets on the top floor. Good size 2nd and 3rd BDRMs + full BA and Laundry rm on 2nd floor. Open floor Living/Dinning and Kitchen+Breakfast rm. No PETS! housing voucher welcome. Sought after Community with pool. Walk-in distance to Ron McNair elementary school. For more information please contact Phyllis Pinto at PHYLLIS.PINTO@LNF.COM or 301-520-3758.