Last updated June 2 2019 at 6:08 AM

8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687

8 Highstream Court · No Longer Available
Location

8 Highstream Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious and Sun-drenched 3 BDRM + 2.5 BA TH in excellent condition. New carpet and New paint in the last year! Large Master Suite w his&her walk-in closets on the top floor. Good size 2nd and 3rd BDRMs + full BA and Laundry rm on 2nd floor. Open floor Living/Dinning and Kitchen+Breakfast rm. No PETS! housing voucher welcome. Sought after Community with pool. Walk-in distance to Ron McNair elementary school. For more information please contact Phyllis Pinto at PHYLLIS.PINTO@LNF.COM or 301-520-3758.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687 have any available units?
8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687 currently offering any rent specials?
8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687 pet-friendly?
No, 8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687 offer parking?
No, 8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687 does not offer parking.
Does 8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687 have a pool?
Yes, 8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687 has a pool.
Does 8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687 have accessible units?
No, 8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687 does not have accessible units.
Does 8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 HIGHSTREAM CT #687 does not have units with air conditioning.
