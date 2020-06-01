3 Duck Pond Ct

Amenities
3 bed rooms and bathrooms Townhouse in Germantown - Property Id: 116659
Beautiful 3bedrooms/3bathrooms Townhouse in family friendly cloverleaf community, Germantown with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- Customized color freshly paint.
- Master bathroom with jacuzi and standing shower.
- Big kitchen with title & granite island and counters.
- New stainless steel appliances.
- Breakfast area with large windows.
- All level hardwood flooring.
- High and vaulted ceilings.
- Walk-out basement with fireplace.
- 1 car garage with space for storage.
- Deck backs to trees with screened door to Kitchen.
- Nice nature trail to Black-hill park at walking distance.
The property is minutes from Walmart, Wegmans & town-center, dining and culture. The elementary school is within 1 mile. The access to Shady Grove metro from walking distance transit center.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116659
Property Id 116659
(RLNE4848737)