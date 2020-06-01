All apartments in Germantown
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

3 Duck Pond Ct

3 Duck Pond Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3 Duck Pond Pl, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed rooms and bathrooms Townhouse in Germantown - Property Id: 116659

Beautiful 3bedrooms/3bathrooms Townhouse in family friendly cloverleaf community, Germantown with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- Customized color freshly paint.
- Master bathroom with jacuzi and standing shower.
- Big kitchen with title & granite island and counters.
- New stainless steel appliances.
- Breakfast area with large windows.
- All level hardwood flooring.
- High and vaulted ceilings.
- Walk-out basement with fireplace.
- 1 car garage with space for storage.
- Deck backs to trees with screened door to Kitchen.
- Nice nature trail to Black-hill park at walking distance.

The property is minutes from Walmart, Wegmans & town-center, dining and culture. The elementary school is within 1 mile. The access to Shady Grove metro from walking distance transit center.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116659
Property Id 116659

(RLNE4848737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Duck Pond Ct have any available units?
3 Duck Pond Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Duck Pond Ct have?
Some of 3 Duck Pond Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Duck Pond Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3 Duck Pond Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Duck Pond Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Duck Pond Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3 Duck Pond Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3 Duck Pond Ct offers parking.
Does 3 Duck Pond Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Duck Pond Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Duck Pond Ct have a pool?
No, 3 Duck Pond Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3 Duck Pond Ct have accessible units?
No, 3 Duck Pond Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Duck Pond Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Duck Pond Ct has units with dishwashers.
