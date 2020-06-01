3 Duck Pond Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3bedrooms/3bathrooms Townhouse in family friendly cloverleaf community, Germantown with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

- Customized color freshly paint.

- Master bathroom with jacuzi and standing shower.

- Big kitchen with title & granite island and counters.

- New stainless steel appliances.

- Breakfast area with large windows.

- All level hardwood flooring.

- High and vaulted ceilings.

- Walk-out basement with fireplace.

- 1 car garage with space for storage.

- Deck backs to trees with screened door to Kitchen.

- Nice nature trail to Black-hill park at walking distance.



The property is minutes from Walmart, Wegmans & town-center, dining and culture. The elementary school is within 1 mile. The access to Shady Grove metro from walking distance transit center.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116659

Property Id 116659



