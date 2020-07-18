All apartments in Germantown
21227 OWLS NEST CIRCLE

21227 Owls Nest Circle · (301) 637-9762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21227 Owls Nest Circle, Germantown, MD 20876

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 29 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1520 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 Baths Brick Front TH in Milestone. Updated Kitchen, Granite Ctr tops, Island, new stainless steel appl's, sliding glass door to deck, new hard wood main lvl & stair case, Gas Fire Place, Vaulted ceilings in Master bdrm w/ceiling fans, walk in closet, sep soaking tub and shower, fresh pain, Fully finished lower level with walk up and much more. Available August 1st. Tour of the property - http://tour.homevisit.com/mls/170898/21227-Owls-Nest-Circle-29-Germantown-MD-20876. Copy and paste the link in your browser,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21227 OWLS NEST CIRCLE have any available units?
21227 OWLS NEST CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 21227 OWLS NEST CIRCLE have?
Some of 21227 OWLS NEST CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21227 OWLS NEST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
21227 OWLS NEST CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21227 OWLS NEST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 21227 OWLS NEST CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 21227 OWLS NEST CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 21227 OWLS NEST CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 21227 OWLS NEST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21227 OWLS NEST CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21227 OWLS NEST CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 21227 OWLS NEST CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 21227 OWLS NEST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 21227 OWLS NEST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 21227 OWLS NEST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21227 OWLS NEST CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
