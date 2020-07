Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and cozy Condo located in Scenery Pointe Community, filled with tons of natural sunlight. ,renovated garage 2-level condo townhouse in great condition! End unit w side windows, new hardwood floor in living Rm, Almost New Carpet, Almost new paint, kitchen, separate dining Rm, large living room w fireplace, private patio. Convenient location close to shops & highway. Ready to move in! $45/adult app fee in cash/money/cashier's check, driver license/pay-stub. No Housing Voucher