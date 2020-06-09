19544 SCENERY DRIVE

Amenities

Year round rental in Montgomery County within walking distance to the community/recreation center * Custom built home featuring approx 5300 sq ft of living space * 5 Bedrooms 4.5 Baths * Open floor plan with lots of light * Finished, walk-out, basement with kitchenette, huge living area, bedroom and bathroom * Master suite with whirlpool tub and separate shower *Hardwood floors in Living/Dining/Kitchen/Foyer * 1 st Floor Bedroom w/ full bath * Office * Huge Deck overlooking Private, fenced back yard * This home has it all and it's ready and waiting for you!