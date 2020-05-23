19024 Steeple Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful, bright and sunny home. Hardwood flooring on the main and upper level. Wood burning fireplace in the living room next to large deck with steps that take you to the fenced in back yard. Large kitchen w/bay window and breakfast area, fresh paint, stainless steel appliances and granite counter counter top. 2 great master bedrooms w/private baths, one with jaccuzi tub. Walk-out lower level with recreation area and private third bedroom with full bath. Great location ! Conveniently located to MARC Train