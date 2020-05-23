All apartments in Germantown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19024 Steeple Plaza

19024 Steeple Place · No Longer Available
Location

19024 Steeple Place, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful, bright and sunny home. Hardwood flooring on the main and upper level. Wood burning fireplace in the living room next to large deck with steps that take you to the fenced in back yard. Large kitchen w/bay window and breakfast area, fresh paint, stainless steel appliances and granite counter counter top. 2 great master bedrooms w/private baths, one with jaccuzi tub. Walk-out lower level with recreation area and private third bedroom with full bath. Great location ! Conveniently located to MARC Train

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19024 Steeple Plaza have any available units?
19024 Steeple Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19024 Steeple Plaza have?
Some of 19024 Steeple Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19024 Steeple Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
19024 Steeple Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19024 Steeple Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 19024 Steeple Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19024 Steeple Plaza offer parking?
No, 19024 Steeple Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 19024 Steeple Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19024 Steeple Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19024 Steeple Plaza have a pool?
No, 19024 Steeple Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 19024 Steeple Plaza have accessible units?
No, 19024 Steeple Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 19024 Steeple Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19024 Steeple Plaza has units with dishwashers.

