Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in Ready! HOW lucky are you? This 3 bed/2.5 bath/1 car garage is vacant aand ready for you! The lake view gives a vacation like setting. Steps to Gunners Lake & path! I-270, Restaurants, Shopping center, Schools, Grocery so much more! Convenient to Dep of Energy, Montgomery College, Hospitals, MARC station, bus routes! Hardwood floors throughout! Open floor plan... Walkout basement, Spacious kitchen and living room! Credit score 640+. Sorry, no pets, no smoking