Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

18540 Eagles Roost Dr

18540 Eagles Roost Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18540 Eagles Roost Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 03/01/20 Gorgeous 4BR/3.5 BA Townhouse in Germantown! Step into a spacious sitting area with natural light and wood floors. Separate dining area that flows to the deck! The deck is great for entertaining or relaxing! Updated kitchen with breakfast bar, ample counter space, and cabinetry for storage. Upstairs the master bedroom has recessed lighting, large closet and a private bath suite. There are two additional bedrooms on this level, as well as a spacious hall bath. The finished lower level of the home has added living space with another bedroom and full bath! Fully fenced backyard patio for hosting or relaxing.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5481553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18540 Eagles Roost Dr have any available units?
18540 Eagles Roost Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 18540 Eagles Roost Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18540 Eagles Roost Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18540 Eagles Roost Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18540 Eagles Roost Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18540 Eagles Roost Dr offer parking?
No, 18540 Eagles Roost Dr does not offer parking.
Does 18540 Eagles Roost Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18540 Eagles Roost Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18540 Eagles Roost Dr have a pool?
No, 18540 Eagles Roost Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18540 Eagles Roost Dr have accessible units?
No, 18540 Eagles Roost Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18540 Eagles Roost Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18540 Eagles Roost Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18540 Eagles Roost Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18540 Eagles Roost Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

