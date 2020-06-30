18540 Eagles Roost Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Available 03/01/20 Gorgeous 4BR/3.5 BA Townhouse in Germantown! Step into a spacious sitting area with natural light and wood floors. Separate dining area that flows to the deck! The deck is great for entertaining or relaxing! Updated kitchen with breakfast bar, ample counter space, and cabinetry for storage. Upstairs the master bedroom has recessed lighting, large closet and a private bath suite. There are two additional bedrooms on this level, as well as a spacious hall bath. The finished lower level of the home has added living space with another bedroom and full bath! Fully fenced backyard patio for hosting or relaxing.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



