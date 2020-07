Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Spacious two bedroom plus den condo in the Farmingdale Community. Large master bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. Fireplace in L/R, separate dining room, sunny breakfast room and balcony. Great location near shopping center and Seneca Park. Bonus room can be a den or an office, or a hobby room. Must see!