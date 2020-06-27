All apartments in Germantown
14301 Ashleigh Greene Road
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

14301 Ashleigh Greene Road

14301 Ashleigh Greene Road · No Longer Available
Location

14301 Ashleigh Greene Road, Germantown, MD 20841

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
14301 Ashleigh Greene Road Available 09/01/19 IMMACULATE Colonial in Kings Crossing: Amazing Kitchen, Finished Bsmt & Deck! - Gorgeous open floor plan, spacious single family home with renovations galore. Great kitchen, gas range, huge pantry closet with sliding door to large deck great for entertaining. Beautiful Views! Fabulous living area w/fireplace, den, separate dining room and sitting area. Main-level mud-room with washer/dryer. 2 car garage. HUGE Master Suite w/sitting room/office attached. HUGE side by side walk-in closet. En suite bath with soaking tub, double sink and shower. Great sized closets in all bedrooms. Fully-finished walk-out basement with Theater Room, Storage Room & Renovated Full-Bath. Awesome upgrades, spacious layout - don't miss this great opportunity. Close to Parks, Giant, shopping, restaurants & more.

Pets considered case by case w/owner approval and pet deposit.

(RLNE2770073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14301 Ashleigh Greene Road have any available units?
14301 Ashleigh Greene Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 14301 Ashleigh Greene Road have?
Some of 14301 Ashleigh Greene Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14301 Ashleigh Greene Road currently offering any rent specials?
14301 Ashleigh Greene Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14301 Ashleigh Greene Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 14301 Ashleigh Greene Road is pet friendly.
Does 14301 Ashleigh Greene Road offer parking?
Yes, 14301 Ashleigh Greene Road offers parking.
Does 14301 Ashleigh Greene Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14301 Ashleigh Greene Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14301 Ashleigh Greene Road have a pool?
No, 14301 Ashleigh Greene Road does not have a pool.
Does 14301 Ashleigh Greene Road have accessible units?
No, 14301 Ashleigh Greene Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14301 Ashleigh Greene Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14301 Ashleigh Greene Road does not have units with dishwashers.
