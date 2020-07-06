All apartments in Germantown
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

13935 Highstream Place

13935 Highstream Place
Location

13935 Highstream Place, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
A 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse. The two master bedrooms are capable of fitting a kingsize bed, nightstands, and dressers comfortably. Both with attached baths and walk in closets. The third bedroom has complete privacy as it on its own on the 3rd floor of the house.

The ground floor is spacious with tons of natural lighting, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Skylights illuminate the stairwell and second floor landing. A well lit kitchen, dining area and living room are also found on the ground floor. The townhome sits on the corner of a quite neighborhood next to one of the best elementary schools in the state.

Looking for a responsible and quite tenants. Short or long term leases are available.

Feel free to reach out with any questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13935 Highstream Place have any available units?
13935 Highstream Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 13935 Highstream Place currently offering any rent specials?
13935 Highstream Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13935 Highstream Place pet-friendly?
No, 13935 Highstream Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13935 Highstream Place offer parking?
No, 13935 Highstream Place does not offer parking.
Does 13935 Highstream Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13935 Highstream Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13935 Highstream Place have a pool?
No, 13935 Highstream Place does not have a pool.
Does 13935 Highstream Place have accessible units?
No, 13935 Highstream Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13935 Highstream Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13935 Highstream Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13935 Highstream Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13935 Highstream Place does not have units with air conditioning.

