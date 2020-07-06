13935 Highstream Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

A 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse. The two master bedrooms are capable of fitting a kingsize bed, nightstands, and dressers comfortably. Both with attached baths and walk in closets. The third bedroom has complete privacy as it on its own on the 3rd floor of the house.



The ground floor is spacious with tons of natural lighting, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Skylights illuminate the stairwell and second floor landing. A well lit kitchen, dining area and living room are also found on the ground floor. The townhome sits on the corner of a quite neighborhood next to one of the best elementary schools in the state.



Looking for a responsible and quite tenants. Short or long term leases are available.



Feel free to reach out with any questions!