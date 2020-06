Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Spacious and in great condition! 2 car garage, 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths, hard wood floor on three levels, open floor plan, island kitchen with granite countertops, fully finished walk up basement with media room, full bath, den can be used as bedroom and wet bar. Cozy deck. HOA fee includes cutting grass. Close to Marc Train, bus stop & I-270, walk to schools/shopping center. Available anytime!!