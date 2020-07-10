All apartments in Germantown
13528 GIANT COURT

13528 Giant Court · No Longer Available
Location

13528 Giant Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is it ! Well maintained colonial back to back town house in Germantown . With fresh paint throughout,this home is move-in ready.Just renovated kitchen with brand new Samsung stainless steel appliances and granite counters . This one has 3 Full baths & 1 half. 2nd floor BR features skylight & closet was expanded,so it's a walk in ,plus bonus rec room. Hardwood flooring on main level w/cozy gas fireplace. Transom window in master BA brings in lots of natural light. Ample parking & tucked away in a cul-de-sac. Walking distance to bus stop, close to interstate 270 and has community pool.Please text for showing schedule 2 hours in advance and use GCAAR form.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

