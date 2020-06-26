All apartments in Germantown
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:56 PM

13506 DERRY GLEN COURT

13506 Derry Glen Court · No Longer Available
Location

13506 Derry Glen Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
2BR/2BA condo backing to tree line in upscale community. Enjoy spectacular sunsets from the Sunroom. Neighborhood offers community center with party room, fitness center, walk/bike trail, outdoor swimming pool/Jaccuzi, Pergola covered lounge area, and tree covered common area. Galley kitchen equipped w/stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, pass through breakfast bar. Master bedroom w/private bath, walk-in closet, tree lined view. Additional bedroom w/walk-in closet and tree lined view. Full size washer/dryer in unit w/combined pantry. Open concept living - vaulted ceilings, dining room, kitchen, living room and Sunroom. Built in desk w/cabinets. 1 reserved parking space next to building entrance. Additional storage unit adjacent to condo available for $50.00 per month. Close to shopping, I-270, MARC Train, and bus stop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13506 DERRY GLEN COURT have any available units?
13506 DERRY GLEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13506 DERRY GLEN COURT have?
Some of 13506 DERRY GLEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13506 DERRY GLEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13506 DERRY GLEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13506 DERRY GLEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13506 DERRY GLEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13506 DERRY GLEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 13506 DERRY GLEN COURT offers parking.
Does 13506 DERRY GLEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13506 DERRY GLEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13506 DERRY GLEN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 13506 DERRY GLEN COURT has a pool.
Does 13506 DERRY GLEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 13506 DERRY GLEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13506 DERRY GLEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13506 DERRY GLEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
