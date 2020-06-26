13506 DERRY GLEN COURT

Amenities

2BR/2BA condo backing to tree line in upscale community. Enjoy spectacular sunsets from the Sunroom. Neighborhood offers community center with party room, fitness center, walk/bike trail, outdoor swimming pool/Jaccuzi, Pergola covered lounge area, and tree covered common area. Galley kitchen equipped w/stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, pass through breakfast bar. Master bedroom w/private bath, walk-in closet, tree lined view. Additional bedroom w/walk-in closet and tree lined view. Full size washer/dryer in unit w/combined pantry. Open concept living - vaulted ceilings, dining room, kitchen, living room and Sunroom. Built in desk w/cabinets. 1 reserved parking space next to building entrance. Additional storage unit adjacent to condo available for $50.00 per month. Close to shopping, I-270, MARC Train, and bus stop.