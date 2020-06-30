Rent Calculator
13502 CRUSADER WAY
13502 Crusader Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
13502 Crusader Way, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
Great town home in a very convenient area close to public transportation and Marc Train Station!!convenient to shopping!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13502 CRUSADER WAY have any available units?
13502 CRUSADER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13502 CRUSADER WAY have?
Some of 13502 CRUSADER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13502 CRUSADER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13502 CRUSADER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13502 CRUSADER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13502 CRUSADER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 13502 CRUSADER WAY offer parking?
No, 13502 CRUSADER WAY does not offer parking.
Does 13502 CRUSADER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13502 CRUSADER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13502 CRUSADER WAY have a pool?
No, 13502 CRUSADER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13502 CRUSADER WAY have accessible units?
No, 13502 CRUSADER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13502 CRUSADER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13502 CRUSADER WAY has units with dishwashers.
