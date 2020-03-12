All apartments in Germantown
13302 RISING SUN LN
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:10 AM

13302 RISING SUN LN

13302 Rising Sun Lane · (866) 677-6937
13302 Rising Sun Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
playground
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Spacious 3 level, 1 car garage townhouse with walk-out basement and fenced in backyard. Lower level is a great spot to gather with family and enjoy the fire place just in time for those chilly evenings. Main level is bright and open with beautiful hard wood flooring. Upper level has 3 generously sized bedrooms and 2 full baths, new carpet through out. Finished lower level. Fountain Hills has 2 play grounds, tennis and basketball court. Outstanding location! Walking distance to grocery, restaurants and gym. Close to all public transportation, including MARC train with in 1 mile!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 13302 RISING SUN LN have any available units?
13302 RISING SUN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13302 RISING SUN LN have?
Some of 13302 RISING SUN LN's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13302 RISING SUN LN currently offering any rent specials?
13302 RISING SUN LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13302 RISING SUN LN pet-friendly?
No, 13302 RISING SUN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13302 RISING SUN LN offer parking?
Yes, 13302 RISING SUN LN does offer parking.
Does 13302 RISING SUN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13302 RISING SUN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13302 RISING SUN LN have a pool?
No, 13302 RISING SUN LN does not have a pool.
Does 13302 RISING SUN LN have accessible units?
No, 13302 RISING SUN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 13302 RISING SUN LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13302 RISING SUN LN has units with dishwashers.
