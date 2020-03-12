13302 RISING SUN LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground garage tennis court

Spacious 3 level, 1 car garage townhouse with walk-out basement and fenced in backyard. Lower level is a great spot to gather with family and enjoy the fire place just in time for those chilly evenings. Main level is bright and open with beautiful hard wood flooring. Upper level has 3 generously sized bedrooms and 2 full baths, new carpet through out. Finished lower level. Fountain Hills has 2 play grounds, tennis and basketball court. Outstanding location! Walking distance to grocery, restaurants and gym. Close to all public transportation, including MARC train with in 1 mile!