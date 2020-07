Amenities

Charming rental end unit town house, open floor plan. large wall of closets in master bedroom, walk in closet in 2nd bedroom, fenced in front yard and laundry on bedroom level. Close to shops, Giant Food, Safeway, verious restaurants, Black Hill Regional Park, Wagman, public transportation, and 270.** We have our own in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response and 24 hrs emergency response.