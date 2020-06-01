All apartments in Germantown
13073 MILL HOUSE COURT
13073 MILL HOUSE COURT

13073 Mill House Court · No Longer Available
Location

13073 Mill House Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated townhome in Pleasant Fields**Brand new kitchen featuring exposed wood beams, new cabinets, countertops, flooring and appliances**New living and dining room wood flooring**Fresh paint throughout**Updated bathrooms**Master bedroom with large walk in closet**New front door**Brand new carpet on top level**Fully fenced rear yard**New mini blinds throughout**Full size washer and dryer in basement with tons of storage space**Move in ready**Sorry, no pets over 35 lbs**Minimum 24 month lease-no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13073 MILL HOUSE COURT have any available units?
13073 MILL HOUSE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13073 MILL HOUSE COURT have?
Some of 13073 MILL HOUSE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13073 MILL HOUSE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13073 MILL HOUSE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13073 MILL HOUSE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13073 MILL HOUSE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13073 MILL HOUSE COURT offer parking?
No, 13073 MILL HOUSE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 13073 MILL HOUSE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13073 MILL HOUSE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13073 MILL HOUSE COURT have a pool?
No, 13073 MILL HOUSE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13073 MILL HOUSE COURT have accessible units?
No, 13073 MILL HOUSE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13073 MILL HOUSE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13073 MILL HOUSE COURT has units with dishwashers.

