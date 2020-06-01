13073 MILL HOUSE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated townhome in Pleasant Fields**Brand new kitchen featuring exposed wood beams, new cabinets, countertops, flooring and appliances**New living and dining room wood flooring**Fresh paint throughout**Updated bathrooms**Master bedroom with large walk in closet**New front door**Brand new carpet on top level**Fully fenced rear yard**New mini blinds throughout**Full size washer and dryer in basement with tons of storage space**Move in ready**Sorry, no pets over 35 lbs**Minimum 24 month lease-no exceptions.