13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE

Honey stop the car! This is a must See huge Townhouse in a great location. Recently Renovated! Fresh Paint and New Floors. Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Counters. Walk out Basement to Fenced Yard. Attached Garage and Plenty of Guest Parking.The property WILL NOT LAST!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
