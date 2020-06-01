All apartments in Germantown
13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE
13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE

13004 Shamrock Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13004 Shamrock Glen Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Honey stop the car! This is a must See huge Townhouse in a great location. Recently Renovated! Fresh Paint and New Floors. Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Counters. Walk out Basement to Fenced Yard. Attached Garage and Plenty of Guest Parking.The property WILL NOT LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE have any available units?
13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE have?
Some of 13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13004 SHAMROCK GLEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
