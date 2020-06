Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated bright 3 level townhome in Germantown Town Center. More than 2000 sqft. two spacious bedrooms on top floor and one bedroom on first floor w/ 3.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, 9 feet ceiling, hard wood floor and carpet, master bathroom with soaking tub, plenty parking spaces. Minutes walking to restaurants, library, shopping, convenient to I-270, 355, Clopper road, and other main commute. Great location.