12822 Rexmore Dr

Available 03/25/20 Sun filled spacious 3bd 2 and 1/2 baths 1 car gara - Property Id: 217567
Sun filled spacious 3bd 2 and 1/2 baths with 1 car garage that is close to everything, grocery stores, restaurant, bus stops, movie theater, less than 5 minutes to exit 15 on 270.
Very close to Department of Energy.
Stainless steel appliances, Granite Countertop, large living areas. His and hers closets in Master bath with garden bath tub and separate shower.
Pictures are previous listing. Currently tenant occupied and tenant is in process of moving out.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217567
