12822 Rexmore Dr
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

12822 Rexmore Dr

12822 Rexmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12822 Rexmore Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Available 03/25/20 Sun filled spacious 3bd 2 and 1/2 baths 1 car gara - Property Id: 217567

Sun filled spacious 3bd 2 and 1/2 baths with 1 car garage that is close to everything, grocery stores, restaurant, bus stops, movie theater, less than 5 minutes to exit 15 on 270.
Very close to Department of Energy.

Stainless steel appliances, Granite Countertop, large living areas. His and hers closets in Master bath with garden bath tub and separate shower.

Pictures are previous listing. Currently tenant occupied and tenant is in process of moving out.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217567
Property Id 217567

(RLNE5521821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

