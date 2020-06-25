All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE

12741 Longford Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12741 Longford Glen Dr, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful and well maintained 3-year new luxury end-unit TH with one car garage! Updated open concept living with a gourmet kitchen - great for entertaining! Granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space, hardwood floors and upgraded carpets. Relax on the semi private balcony. Walkout basement which can serve as second family room/game room with a half bathroom and two closets perfect for storage! - A Commuters dream - Convenient to I-270, Shady Grove Metro, MARC and Metro shuttles, a state park and NIST.....Don't wait as this is one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have any available units?
12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have?
Some of 12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America