12741 LONGFORD GLEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful and well maintained 3-year new luxury end-unit TH with one car garage! Updated open concept living with a gourmet kitchen - great for entertaining! Granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space, hardwood floors and upgraded carpets. Relax on the semi private balcony. Walkout basement which can serve as second family room/game room with a half bathroom and two closets perfect for storage! - A Commuters dream - Convenient to I-270, Shady Grove Metro, MARC and Metro shuttles, a state park and NIST.....Don't wait as this is one won't last long!