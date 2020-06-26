All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203

12705 Found Stone Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12705 Found Stone Road, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Updated 2 bed/2 bath condo in Germantown features new flooring throughout a spacious living room with working gas fireplace. A separated dining room makes for great entertaining and a nice extra den space. Fully updated kitchen has updated counters and cabinets, pantry closet, and nice appliances including dishwasher. Bright hall bath with a soaking tub and shower combo. Home also has a spacious spare bedroom. Master bedroom with his and her closets and a full master bath with tiled soaking tub and new fixtures. Also included is a large laundry room with a full sized washer and dryer for added convenience.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE4933845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203 have any available units?
12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203 have?
Some of 12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203 currently offering any rent specials?
12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203 pet-friendly?
No, 12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203 offer parking?
No, 12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203 does not offer parking.
Does 12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203 have a pool?
No, 12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203 does not have a pool.
Does 12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203 have accessible units?
No, 12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America