12705 Found Stone Rd Apt 203

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bathtub

Updated 2 bed/2 bath condo in Germantown features new flooring throughout a spacious living room with working gas fireplace. A separated dining room makes for great entertaining and a nice extra den space. Fully updated kitchen has updated counters and cabinets, pantry closet, and nice appliances including dishwasher. Bright hall bath with a soaking tub and shower combo. Home also has a spacious spare bedroom. Master bedroom with his and her closets and a full master bath with tiled soaking tub and new fixtures. Also included is a large laundry room with a full sized washer and dryer for added convenience.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



(RLNE4933845)