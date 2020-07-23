12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

UPDATED!!! granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, laminate hardwood on main level, new carpet throughout upper level, 12" tile flooring in finished basement with fireplace and 1/2 bath. Master BR has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan and make-up counter, master bath is complete renovated from top to bottom with gorgeous tile surround shower. Patio in rear. walk to LAKE. Renters Ins with $300K liability required ** * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.