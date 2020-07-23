All apartments in Germantown
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:24 AM

12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE

12545 Coral Grove Place · (301) 258-9100
Location

12545 Coral Grove Place, Germantown, MD 20874

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
UPDATED!!! granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, laminate hardwood on main level, new carpet throughout upper level, 12" tile flooring in finished basement with fireplace and 1/2 bath. Master BR has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan and make-up counter, master bath is complete renovated from top to bottom with gorgeous tile surround shower. Patio in rear. walk to LAKE. Renters Ins with $300K liability required ** * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE have any available units?
12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE have?
Some of 12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE offer parking?
No, 12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE have a pool?
No, 12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12545 CORAL GROVE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
