Last updated February 4 2020 at 10:09 PM

11460 FRUITWOOD WAY

11460 Fruitwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

11460 Fruitwood Way, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Come live in this light filled and renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home. This home comes with one assigned parking spot and ample guest parking. This home is situated near the 270 corridor, Milestone Shopping Center, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11460 FRUITWOOD WAY have any available units?
11460 FRUITWOOD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 11460 FRUITWOOD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11460 FRUITWOOD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11460 FRUITWOOD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11460 FRUITWOOD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 11460 FRUITWOOD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11460 FRUITWOOD WAY offers parking.
Does 11460 FRUITWOOD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11460 FRUITWOOD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11460 FRUITWOOD WAY have a pool?
No, 11460 FRUITWOOD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 11460 FRUITWOOD WAY have accessible units?
No, 11460 FRUITWOOD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11460 FRUITWOOD WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11460 FRUITWOOD WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11460 FRUITWOOD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11460 FRUITWOOD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

