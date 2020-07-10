Come live in this light filled and renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home. This home comes with one assigned parking spot and ample guest parking. This home is situated near the 270 corridor, Milestone Shopping Center, and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11460 FRUITWOOD WAY have any available units?
11460 FRUITWOOD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 11460 FRUITWOOD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11460 FRUITWOOD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.