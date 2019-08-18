35 Cornbury Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 09/01/19 Spacious townhouse in Owings Mills, MD - Property Id: 141460



Two storied townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and finished basement.

Above grade enclosed area - 1,480 sf, Basement area - 456 sf.

Place to call home, this townhouse is ready for you. Kitchen appliances and cabinets are 1 year old, new tile in the kitchen, hardwoods throughout the property. Spacious living room with exit to the deck and backyard.

Two parking spots next to townhouse.

5 minutes away from Walmart, Home Depot.

BRHP Vouchers Clients are acceptable.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141460p

Property Id 141460



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5055094)