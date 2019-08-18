All apartments in Garrison
35 Cornbury Ct.

35 Cornbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

35 Cornbury Court, Garrison, MD 21117

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 09/01/19 Spacious townhouse in Owings Mills, MD - Property Id: 141460

Two storied townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and finished basement.
Above grade enclosed area - 1,480 sf, Basement area - 456 sf.
Place to call home, this townhouse is ready for you. Kitchen appliances and cabinets are 1 year old, new tile in the kitchen, hardwoods throughout the property. Spacious living room with exit to the deck and backyard.
Two parking spots next to townhouse.
5 minutes away from Walmart, Home Depot.
BRHP Vouchers Clients are acceptable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141460p
Property Id 141460

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5055094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Cornbury Ct. have any available units?
35 Cornbury Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garrison, MD.
What amenities does 35 Cornbury Ct. have?
Some of 35 Cornbury Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Cornbury Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
35 Cornbury Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Cornbury Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 35 Cornbury Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garrison.
Does 35 Cornbury Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 35 Cornbury Ct. offers parking.
Does 35 Cornbury Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Cornbury Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Cornbury Ct. have a pool?
No, 35 Cornbury Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 35 Cornbury Ct. have accessible units?
No, 35 Cornbury Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Cornbury Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Cornbury Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Cornbury Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Cornbury Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
