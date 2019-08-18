35 Cornbury Ct.

Amenities
Available 09/01/19 Spacious townhouse in Owings Mills, MD - Property Id: 141460
Two storied townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and finished basement.
Above grade enclosed area - 1,480 sf, Basement area - 456 sf.
Place to call home, this townhouse is ready for you. Kitchen appliances and cabinets are 1 year old, new tile in the kitchen, hardwoods throughout the property. Spacious living room with exit to the deck and backyard.
Two parking spots next to townhouse.
5 minutes away from Walmart, Home Depot.
BRHP Vouchers Clients are acceptable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141460p
Property Id 141460
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5055094)