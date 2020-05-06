4709 Waverly Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

4BR 3BA - Contemporary Home - Completely Updated. - 3D Tour Link

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eF5HJr7jvse



This stunning Post and Beam Contemporary home located in sought after Garrett Park, Maryland. The home's exquisite open floor plan is an entertainer's delight, and the floor to ceiling windows flood the living areas with natural light.

Inside, you will find an open living and dining area with a gas fireplace that leads to the oversized patio that looks out over the natural beauty of the professionally landscaped grounds.

The gourmet kitchen features high-end quartz countertops, professional-grade stainless Viking appliances, contemporary cabinets, and a beautiful breakfast bar.

Upstairs are 2 spacious bedrooms, an updated hallway bathroom, and a huge master bedroom with a balcony, private on-suite bathroom, and walk-in closet with built-in organizers.

The ground floor has a guest bedroom, a spacious family room with oversized sliding glass doors, a hallway bathroom, and a utility room with washer and dryer.



About the Location:

Garrett Park is a small town located in a sylvan setting next to Rock Creek Park in southern Montgomery County, Maryland. Garrett Park has a community pool, several small parks, sports fields, and playgrounds and is walking distance to Strathmore Hall Concert campus. The Citizens Association as well as other town organizations sponsor a 4th of July parade, films, musical events, architectural and arboretum tours, and much more.



Commute:

Garrett Parkers have easy access to Washington DC by way of the MARC commuter train station located in town and Grosvenor-Strathmore Red Line Metro station about 1 mile away. Best of all this property is located in close proximity to the Grosvenor Metro, Whole Foods, and major commuting routes such as Connecticut Ave, Wisconsin Ave, 495 and 270.



Metro Center - 44m by train, 28m by car

Union Station - 50m by train, 30m by car

Dupont Circle - 42m by train, 23m by car

Reagan National Airport - 65m by train, 25m by car

Nearest Metro - Grosvenor - Redline



Lease Terms:

$50 app fee required

*1 months security deposit required

*Min 12 month lease

*No smoking is permitted inside the property

*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas electric)

*Pets are not considered for this property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3243647)