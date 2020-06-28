99 TRAVIS COURT

Amenities

Ready to move in now! Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2 full and 1 half bathrooms of end unit townhouse with fully finished walk-out basement. Seven years old windows and hot water heater, 2 years old HVAC, hardwood floor and carpets. Fireplace, large fenced back yard, large wraparound deck. Great location, close to I-270 & Rt. 355, close to Costco. Near community tennis court and swimming pool. Owners are real estate licensees. $40 application fee for each adult, a copy of driver license, 2 months pay stubs. Text 301-655-0305 for questions. PLEASE PARK YOUR CARs ON 2 ASSIGNED PARKING LOT # 119 or other unassigned lots near the tennis court. DO NOT PARK ON OTHER ASSIGNED LOTS. THANKS!