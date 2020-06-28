All apartments in Gaithersburg
99 TRAVIS COURT
99 TRAVIS COURT

99 Travis Court · No Longer Available
Location

99 Travis Court, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Ready to move in now! Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2 full and 1 half bathrooms of end unit townhouse with fully finished walk-out basement. Seven years old windows and hot water heater, 2 years old HVAC, hardwood floor and carpets. Fireplace, large fenced back yard, large wraparound deck. Great location, close to I-270 & Rt. 355, close to Costco. Near community tennis court and swimming pool. Owners are real estate licensees. $40 application fee for each adult, a copy of driver license, 2 months pay stubs. Text 301-655-0305 for questions. PLEASE PARK YOUR CARs ON 2 ASSIGNED PARKING LOT # 119 or other unassigned lots near the tennis court. DO NOT PARK ON OTHER ASSIGNED LOTS. THANKS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 TRAVIS COURT have any available units?
99 TRAVIS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 99 TRAVIS COURT have?
Some of 99 TRAVIS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 TRAVIS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
99 TRAVIS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 TRAVIS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 99 TRAVIS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 99 TRAVIS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 99 TRAVIS COURT offers parking.
Does 99 TRAVIS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 TRAVIS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 TRAVIS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 99 TRAVIS COURT has a pool.
Does 99 TRAVIS COURT have accessible units?
No, 99 TRAVIS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 99 TRAVIS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 TRAVIS COURT has units with dishwashers.
