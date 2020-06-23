921 HIGHLAND RIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

LARGE Quince Orchard Park TH with hardwood floors throughout main, large table space kitchen with island, corian counters, walk out to deck, separate dining room and living room separated by elegant 3 sided gas fireplace, new carpet in top level, large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, luxury master bath with separate soaking tub, finished walk out basement to patio area, located right across from Kentlands shops, restaurant s and more. and easy 270 access !!!!! INTERIOR JUST PAINTED ! ** ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!