Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is the location that you are looking for - a lovely 3-level townhouse near shopping center, schools & highway entrance, a great location in Gaithersburg/North Potomac. Newly updated with siding, new hardwood flooring at Living Room, 4/2/2 with 2 assigned parking spaces. A neighborhood with private and convenience.