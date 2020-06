Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful town home shows very well and is minutes from Washington D.C and surrounding areas. Fabulous recently remodeled kitchen with new appliances. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath rooms and 2 half baths with freshly painted rooms for great entertainment of friends and family. It comes with a spacious finished basement for additional living area. Don't miss out on this incredible rental offer in the historical Gaithersburg community.