Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly pool extra storage

Spacious 2 bedroom condo with brand new carpet and fresh paint through out. Kitchen has picture window island, granite countertops, custom cabinets, large fridge, built in microwave, and gas stove. Separate dining and living room with balcony and extra storage. Close to shopping, 270 and metro bus access. We are pet friendly case by case Rent includes electric, water, gas, trash, snow removal, and pool