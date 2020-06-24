828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

- Lovely updated 3 BR 2 FB & 1 Half Bath Townhome ready to move in condition. Freshly painted throughout the property. Walk out basement with a large bonus room, a window and sliding door to a cozy fenced back yard. Hard wood floors in Living/ Dining room, tiles on hallway entry, kitchen. Light field & large breakfast area. Spacious Master bedroom with updated bathroom. 2 assigned parking. Commuters dream minutes to 270, major roads, Rio/Crown, Kentlands, Falls Grove shopping Center and so much more!.



(RLNE5056107)