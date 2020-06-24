All apartments in Gaithersburg
828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F

828 W Side Dr · No Longer Available
Location

828 W Side Dr, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
- Lovely updated 3 BR 2 FB & 1 Half Bath Townhome ready to move in condition. Freshly painted throughout the property. Walk out basement with a large bonus room, a window and sliding door to a cozy fenced back yard. Hard wood floors in Living/ Dining room, tiles on hallway entry, kitchen. Light field & large breakfast area. Spacious Master bedroom with updated bathroom. 2 assigned parking. Commuters dream minutes to 270, major roads, Rio/Crown, Kentlands, Falls Grove shopping Center and so much more!.

(RLNE5056107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F have any available units?
828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Is 828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F currently offering any rent specials?
828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F pet-friendly?
No, 828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F offer parking?
Yes, 828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F offers parking.
Does 828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F have a pool?
No, 828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F does not have a pool.
Does 828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F have accessible units?
No, 828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F does not have accessible units.
Does 828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 WEST SIDE DR. #12-F does not have units with air conditioning.
