810 Quince Orchard Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2nd Floor, One Bedroom, Once Bath Condo in Gaithersburg! Before entering this amazing unit you have to know, ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT! Now lets talk about the unit, you will find the spacious living room featuring wall to wall carpeting, ample natural light and access to the private balcony. Next you will find the formal dining room featuring a gorgeous light fixture.The enormous kitchen follows featuring ample counter and cabinet space. With a reserved parking space, community pool as well as convenient access to close to the MARC train, I- 270 & NIH. Available 8/1 this space is a must see so do not miss your chance! Monthly Pet Fee: $25, Pet Registration Fee: $15 per year