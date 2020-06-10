8 Russell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Please click here to apply Open floorplan including a Florida Room! This galley kitchen opens up to a dining area and large living room. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT!!! This condo has access control to the building. Ample covered garage and open parking. The 2nd bedroom has access to the balcony surrounded by flowering trees. Master bedroom is light and airy with private bathroom and walk in closet. Carpeting through out the condo. Stacked washer and dryer for your added convenience and individual storage available in the storage room located on the same floor level as the condo. Walking distance to the METRO and within minutes to I-270, ICC Corridor and 355.