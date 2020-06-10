All apartments in Gaithersburg
8 Russell Avenue

Location

8 Russell Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please click here to apply Open floorplan including a Florida Room! This galley kitchen opens up to a dining area and large living room. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT!!! This condo has access control to the building. Ample covered garage and open parking. The 2nd bedroom has access to the balcony surrounded by flowering trees. Master bedroom is light and airy with private bathroom and walk in closet. Carpeting through out the condo. Stacked washer and dryer for your added convenience and individual storage available in the storage room located on the same floor level as the condo. Walking distance to the METRO and within minutes to I-270, ICC Corridor and 355.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Russell Avenue have any available units?
8 Russell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Russell Avenue have?
Some of 8 Russell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Russell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8 Russell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Russell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8 Russell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 8 Russell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8 Russell Avenue offers parking.
Does 8 Russell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Russell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Russell Avenue have a pool?
No, 8 Russell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8 Russell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8 Russell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Russell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Russell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
