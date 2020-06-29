All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 749 RAVEN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
749 RAVEN AVENUE
Last updated February 18 2020 at 4:02 AM

749 RAVEN AVENUE

749 Raven Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

749 Raven Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Over 2500 SQ FT !!!! Gorgeous and spacious TH w/ tons of sun light, 2 CAR Detached Garage, huge LR and Kit/FR area with FPL, upgrade cabinets and SS appliances, hardwoods, island, walk out to deck, LARGE fin bsmt with sep BR and FB, Oversized master BR with walk in closet and luxury master bath with large shower, dual sink and sep soaking tub! * ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 RAVEN AVENUE have any available units?
749 RAVEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 RAVEN AVENUE have?
Some of 749 RAVEN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 RAVEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
749 RAVEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 RAVEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 749 RAVEN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 749 RAVEN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 749 RAVEN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 749 RAVEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 749 RAVEN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 RAVEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 749 RAVEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 749 RAVEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 749 RAVEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 749 RAVEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 RAVEN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America