749 RAVEN AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Over 2500 SQ FT !!!! Gorgeous and spacious TH w/ tons of sun light, 2 CAR Detached Garage, huge LR and Kit/FR area with FPL, upgrade cabinets and SS appliances, hardwoods, island, walk out to deck, LARGE fin bsmt with sep BR and FB, Oversized master BR with walk in closet and luxury master bath with large shower, dual sink and sep soaking tub! * ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.