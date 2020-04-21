746 QUINCE ORCHARD BOULEVARD

Amenities

Spacious 1417 Square Feet With Lots Of Natural Light. Includes All Utilities!!!. Beautifully Maintained Featuring 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths. New Carpet. Freshly Painted. Big Living Room With Oversized Slider To Covered Balcony. Dining Room With Exposed Brick Wall. Table Space Kitchen With Ceramic Tile Flooring, New Countertops And Gas Cooking. Master Bedroom Includes A Private Master Bath. 2 More Large Bedrooms And Hall Bath Complete The Unit. Ample Closets For Storage. This Unit Has Extra Storage (B-20) And One Assigned Parking Space (A-48) + 2 Parking Stickers. Common Laundry Facilities Located On The Lower Level. Community Amenities: Outdoor Pool, Clubhouse, (Available For Special Occasions/Parties) Basketball Court, Tennis Courts, 3 Tot Lots, Walk Paths, Bus Stop, Elem School And Trail To State Park Just Steps Away. On Site Management And Maintenance Personnel On Staff For Repairs/Service! Making Home Maintenance/Repairs Much Easier Than Traditional Home-Ownership. Pet Friendly. Walk To Shopping. Minutes To I-270/Commuter Routes, Nist, Shady Grove Metro.