Very nicely renovated condo in Potomac Oaks. GCAAR APPS ONLY. All gas/elec/water utilities are included. Large master bed room and second bed room. Freshly new paint and new carpet. $50 application fee/per applicant. photo ID - two most recent pay stubs. $100 move in fee pay to the Potomac Oaks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 734 QUINCE ORCHARD BOULEVARD have any available units?
734 QUINCE ORCHARD BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.