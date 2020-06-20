All apartments in Gaithersburg
631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1
631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1

631 Kingfisher Avenue · (301) 938-0807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

631 Kingfisher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2894 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Conveniently located in the Hidden Creek community. This spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is almost 3,000 sq ft filled with natural light. Gourmet Kitchen W/Granite Counter Tops and all-new, never used stainless steel appliances. Large open spaces and large bedrooms. 1 car garage with driveway parking and plenty of parking for guests. Upper two levels of building. Community Pool right outside the unit. Easy access to major roads, highways and walking distance to Mall. Like new condition, must see! Pets ok case by case. Call or text Edward at 301-938-0807 with questions. Application fee is $50 per adult. Good credit and sufficient income required . Apply online at https://eqco.managebuilding.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1 have any available units?
631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
