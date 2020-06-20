631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1

Amenities

Conveniently located in the Hidden Creek community. This spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is almost 3,000 sq ft filled with natural light. Gourmet Kitchen W/Granite Counter Tops and all-new, never used stainless steel appliances. Large open spaces and large bedrooms. 1 car garage with driveway parking and plenty of parking for guests. Upper two levels of building. Community Pool right outside the unit. Easy access to major roads, highways and walking distance to Mall. Like new condition, must see! Pets ok case by case. Call or text Edward at 301-938-0807 with questions. Application fee is $50 per adult. Good credit and sufficient income required . Apply online at https://eqco.managebuilding.com/