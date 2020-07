Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous 3-level townhouse with new hardwood floors and fresh paint. Across the street from National Institute of Standards and Technology. Just minutes from 200, I-270, Shady Grove Metro station, and walk to Ride-On stop. Convenient location for shopping and groceries. To complete a rental application please click on this link https://apply.link/9w1yf