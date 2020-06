Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Visit this welcoming unique semi attached townhome at the wonderful Quince Orchard community. Townhouse boast of side entry with one car attached garage, asphalt driveway, gorgeous front yard,fenced backyard, patio at backyard, front rails to enter this magnificent home. Open the front door to two story foyer, Living room on the right, dining room after garage door, with hardwood floors with dazzling ceramic tiles,crown moldings etc.