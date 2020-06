Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

VERY well maintained 2 level TH with hardwoods on main level, Granite counters, tile back splash, SS appliances, Built -In speaker system throughout home, BR level laundry room with utility sink, deck backing to wooded area and green space, community pool and exercise room ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! NO PETS