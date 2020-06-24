529 GIRARD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Luxury 4 level Townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths ,2 car garage, and 2,600 square feet living area. Shows in mint condition, open floor plan with 9 ft ceilings throughout, hardwood floors, new carpet and paint, Gallery kitchen with breakfast area, upgraded cabinets and granite counters opening to balcony. Spacious Mater bedroom with 2 closets. Nice living rooms on upper level 1 and sitting room on upper level 2. Amenities includes Pool, Fitness Center, Walking Trail. Mins to Marc, Metro, I-270, shopping, express bus. Popular Hidden Creek Subdivision and most convenient location. Available as of June 1st.