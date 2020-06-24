All apartments in Gaithersburg
529 GIRARD STREET

529 Girard Street · No Longer Available
Location

529 Girard Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Luxury 4 level Townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths ,2 car garage, and 2,600 square feet living area. Shows in mint condition, open floor plan with 9 ft ceilings throughout, hardwood floors, new carpet and paint, Gallery kitchen with breakfast area, upgraded cabinets and granite counters opening to balcony. Spacious Mater bedroom with 2 closets. Nice living rooms on upper level 1 and sitting room on upper level 2. Amenities includes Pool, Fitness Center, Walking Trail. Mins to Marc, Metro, I-270, shopping, express bus. Popular Hidden Creek Subdivision and most convenient location. Available as of June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 GIRARD STREET have any available units?
529 GIRARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 GIRARD STREET have?
Some of 529 GIRARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 GIRARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
529 GIRARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 GIRARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 529 GIRARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 529 GIRARD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 529 GIRARD STREET offers parking.
Does 529 GIRARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 GIRARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 GIRARD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 529 GIRARD STREET has a pool.
Does 529 GIRARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 529 GIRARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 529 GIRARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 GIRARD STREET has units with dishwashers.
