Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quite neighborhood with easy commute. Close to public transportation with short bus rides to metro, Lakeforest Mall, and shopping. New appliances in kitchen and in ready to move in condition. One bedroom downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs. Includes 2 assigned parking space. Rent includes water and only needs to pay for electricity.